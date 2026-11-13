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Alabama Saturday Night Showdown: Hoover vs. Guntersville
By Staff Contributor,9 days ago
Saturday night brings one of the biggest matchups on Alabama’s high school basketball schedule as Hoover takes on Guntersville. This is a meeting between two reigning state champions, with Hoover coming off a 7A championship and Guntersville entering as the defending 5A champion. These two teams already faced each other during the summer, when Guntersville […]