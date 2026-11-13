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Georgia Girls Basketball Player Watchlist: Class Of 2028
By Staff Contributor,9 days ago
Georgia continues to produce high-level talent in the 2028 class, with this group bringing a combination of size, scoring ability, physicality, and offensive creativity. From dominant interior play to dynamic perimeter shot-making, these six players are names worth keeping on the radar as the season approaches. Hananiah Bell | 2028 | North Cobb High School […]