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New Mexico Go and See Calendar — for Roswell’s travelers
By Christina Stock,11 days ago
Christina Stock, Roswell Daily Record — Our staff has a preview of their picks of the best things to do in New Mexico this season. New Mexico Veterans Art opens the exhibit “In Cahoots: Veterans and Family Create” with a public reception from 5 to 7:30 p.m. at the new Pleased to Present Gallery, 510 Central Ave. SW. The exhibition features works by veterans throughout New Mexico, including Southeast New Mexico, from many branches of the military, along with partners, spouses and other family members. Samples of their work are attached. Featured speaker at the public reception is Ricardo Caté, a marine veteran and renowned cartoonist from Kewa Pueblo (aka Santo Domingo). After completing his basic training and service, Caté pursued a career as an educator and became a prominent Native American cartoonist. His daily comic strip “Without Reservations” garnered numerous prestigious awards and he recently completed a Ted talk at YouTube. For more information, visit nmveteransart.com.
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