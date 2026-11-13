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STEPPING UP TO SERVE: Coahoma County firefighters receive bottled water donation
By Special to Darkhorse Press,10 days ago
COAHOMA COUNTY — Donald Green and the Mississippi Delta Council for Farm Worker Opportunities Inc. donated bottled water to the Coahoma County Fire Department to help keep firefighters hydrated during emergency calls, training and daily operations. A photo shared by the department shows cases of bottled water stacked on...
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