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More than volleyball | 785 Dive brings inclusivity to the Manhattan community
By Greta Klein,11 days ago
Bump. Sip. Spin. The vision for 785 Dive might have started with beach volleyball, but it has progressed into much more. Located at 8234 S Port Dr., 785 Dive is first and foremost a dive bar. But with growing attention and participation, it has become a hub for all sorts of events like beach volleyball, country dancing, cornhole, trivia, game nights and more.