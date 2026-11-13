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Historical Anecdotes
By Christina Stock,11 days ago
By Janice Dunnahoo, Special to the Daily Record — Many people may not be aware that there was once a small establishment, by the name of Chaves, about thirty miles out on the east side of the Vaughn highway. This was during Depression days, when times were rough and people were trying to etch out a living as best they could. Some remnants of the Old West were still alive during those times. Following is the story of Chaves, New Mexico.