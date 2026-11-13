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AI May Read the Human Genome. But Can It Understand the Human Function?
By Callum Turner,9 days ago
Artificial intelligence is entering one of science’s most ambitious frontiers, learning to model the human body. Yet an extraordinary imbalance threatens to slow that ambition. While AI systems have absorbed vast libraries of human knowledge, the biological data needed to understand how people actually function remains incomplete, fragmented, and difficult to interpret.