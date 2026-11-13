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RAiR showcase to feature Tyler Bright Hilton’s visual storytelling
By Melanie Becker-Donovan,11 days ago
By Melanie Becker-Donovan, The Roswell Daily Record — The newest Roswell Artist-in-Residence (RAiR) exhibit features work from Canadian artist Tyler Bright Hilton. Visitors to the Anderson Museum of Contemporary Art (AMoCA), 409 E. College Blvd., on Nov. 20 at 5:30 p.m. have the opportunity to meet the artist at the talk and reception before exploring the imaginative worlds and evolving stories of RAiR grantee Hilton, whose work combines traditional drawing techniques with influences from illustration and comic books.