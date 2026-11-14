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‘Ebenezer’ Ending Explained: Why Scrooge Never Walks Into the Cratchits’ House
By Emma Loggins,11 days ago
Ti West sticks closely to Dickens for most of Ebenezer, then changes the ending in a way that’s easy to miss if you’re already reaching for your coat. Scrooge still gets his big Christmas morning turnaround, and Bob Cratchit still gets his happy ending. The difference is the final image. In the novella, Scrooge becomes something like a second father to Tiny Tim. Johnny Depp’s Scrooge never even steps inside the Cratchit home. He stands out in the street and watches the family through their window.