undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Friday Five: 5 Things Everyone Should Know About Nurse Practitioners
By Roberta,7 days ago
As healthcare continues to shift toward value-based care, chronic disease management, and expanded access, nurse practitioners are not just filling gaps in the system. They are helping redefine what patient-centered care looks like for the future. This week is National Nurse Practitioner Week 2026 taking place from Sunday, November 8, through Saturday, November 14, 2026. Organized by the American Association of Nurse Practitioners (AANP), this annual event honors the contributions of more than 461,000 licensed nurse practitioners (NPs) across the United States. Our Friday Five brings you 5 things you should know about Nurse Practitioners.