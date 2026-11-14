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Know Your Opponent | Wildcats set sights on Horned Frog takedown in Fort Worth
By Paige Mueller,12 days ago
Blake Barnett and Dillon Duff are competing for the starting quarterback job as K-State looks to snap a three-game losing streak against TCU in Fort Worth, Texas. K-State is coming off a 66-28 loss to Oklahoma State on Nov. 7, a game that featured three turnovers and a difficult defensive performance. Head coach Collin Klein called it one of the most frustrating losses of his coaching career and said the team must improve its fundamentals on both sides of the ball.