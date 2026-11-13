undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
“Jersey Boys” (Chicago) reviewed by Julia W. Rath
By Alan Bresloff,11 days ago
**** “Jersey Boys” has made its way back to the Windy City as a Broadway in Chicago production as part of its 20th anniversary tour. This jukebox musical tells the story of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons and compiles once-familiar hits into a rags-to-riches narrative. Presented with the original direction by Des McAnuff and impressive original choreography by Sergio Trujillo, the musical traces four young Italian American men from New Jersey, who would ultimately sell more than 100 million records worldwide. They are Frankie Valli (Coby Oram), Tommy DeVito (Harry Sperduto), Nick Massi (Owen McCredie), and Bob Gaudio (Peyton Schoenhofer). With a book by Marshall Brickman and Rick Elice and a score built from the music of Bob Gaudio and lyrics by Bob Crewe, the show fully engages its audience with its exhilarating music and electrifying performances, as we all gain a new appreciation for the iconic songs of the late 1950s through the 1970s.