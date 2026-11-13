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Phillies offseason strategy: What Dombrowski should do before the lockout deadline
By Patrick Gordon, Executive Editor,8 days ago
The Phillies have two clocks working against them this winter. One is attached to baseball's labor calendar. The other is attached to a roster that keeps getting older without getting any closer to a parade. The collective bargaining agreement expires Dec. 1. A lockout could follow Dec. 2, freezing major-league...