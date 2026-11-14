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Utah football team grounded ahead of Top 25 clash at Arizona
By Ezra Amacher,11 days ago
It wouldn’t be a big Arizona football game without some drama. The Utah football team will spendFriday night Salt Lake City due to the FAA’s nationwide ground stop for all airplanes that took place Friday afternoon, according to Utes beat writer Josh Furlong. The No. 2 Utes are scheduled to face No. 23 Arizona at 8:30 p.m. MST Saturday in a Top 25 tilt with Big 12 title game implications.