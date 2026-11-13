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Big South Champs Ink Talented Prep Golfer Sam Clarke
By Via Presbyterian College,,11 days ago
CLINTON, S.C. – The Big South Champions Presbyterian Blue Hose men's golf program and head coach Thomas Addison have announced the signing of talented high school golfer Sam Clarke, of Macon, Georgia. "We are looking forward to having Sam join us next fall," Addison said. "I'm excited to see all of the things he is going to be able to accomplish on and off the course during his time here at Presbyterian. It's a great day for Blue Hose Golf!" Clarke is a two-time All-Region selection at the First Presbyterian Day School in Macon. He played an integral role in...