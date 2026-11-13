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Lourenco Captures Individual and Team Gold at FISU World University Championship
By Via University of Memphis Athletics,,10 days ago
BANGKOK, Thailand — University of Memphis men's golfer Diego Lourenco was crowned the FISU World University Champion on Friday at Bangkok Golf Club. The senior became the first Tiger to compete in the event and captured the individual title after carding a 22-under 266. Lourenco opened with a 5-under 67 in the first round and a 2-under 70 in the second before surging on the weekend with an 8-under 64 in the third round and a 7-under 65 in the final round to close out the victory. "This means a lot as I got to represent my country and provide...