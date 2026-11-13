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Women’s Golf Announces Signing of Camille DeLost
By Via Presbyterian College,,9 days ago
CLINTON, S.C. – Presbyterian College women's golf head coach Columb Knight announced on Friday (Nov. 13) the signing of Camille DeLost. "I am very excited to welcome Camille to the Blue Hose family," said Knight. "She will be a great fit and addition to the team. I look forward to seeing all the things she will accomplish on and off the course in the coming years." A three-time conference champion at Westosha Central High School, DeLost will join the Blue Hose in the fall of 2027. The left-handed Kenosha, Wisconsin native has earned First Team All-Conference and All-State honors an...