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Diya Kumar Signs with Bronco Women’s Golf
By Via Santa Clara University,,10 days ago
SANTA CLARA, Calif. – Santa Clara women's golf added a prominent local talent to its future roster this week. Diya Kumar, a Fremont, Calif. native and senior at American High School, has officially signed to join head coach Krystal Kelly 's team for the 2027-28 season. "We are super excited to welcome Diya to the Bronco Family," Kelly said. "She has a solid foundation and loves to compete. She is consistent but also can take it low. She will be a great addition to the team, and we look forward to having her join us in the fall." Kumar is...