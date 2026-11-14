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‘It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like …’ With Arrival of Holiday Tree
By Downtown Santa Barbara Improvement Association,11 days ago
The Downtown Santa Barbara Improvement Association (DSBIA) invites the community to welcome the arrival of Downtown Santa Barbara’s annual holiday tree on Tuesday, Nov. 17. The tree will be delivered near the Arlington Theatre, 1317 State St., at about 9:30 a.m., with installation taking place throughout the day. The...