undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
‘A Denali Adventure: Climbing, Skiing, And Packrafting’ – Los Alamos Mountaineers Nov. 17 Talk
By Los Alamos Reporter,11 days ago
On the way up Denali, the highest peak in North America. Courtesy photo. The November 17 Mountaineers meeting will feature a talk by Nicole Matuszynski entitled “Denali Climb-Ski-Packraft with Type 1 Diabetes.” She will share her experience on a month-long, 130-mile expedition through the Alaska Range, climbing the tallest peak in North America and descending from 20,000 ft back to sea level. She will detail her early-season ascent of Denali via the West Buttress, followed by a ski traverse back to Talkeetna that crossed remote passes and glaciers before transitioning to a packraft journey along the watershed.