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Exclusive-Ex-Nvidia CEO misled top lawyer on affair with Chinese businesswoman, sources say
By Thomson Reuters,11 days ago
SAN FRANCISCO, Nov 13 (Reuters) – Former Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang misled several of the company’s leaders, including general counsel Tim Teter and chief marketing officer Alison Wagonfeld, about the nature of his relationship with Chinese businesswoman Alice Huang, with whom he had an affair, according to two people familiar with the matter and internal correspondence reviewed by Reuters.