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Jensen Huang’s Exit Silences the Loudest Voice in U.S.-China Chip Policy
By Everett Millman,11 days ago
Jensen Huang resigned as Nvidia’s chief executive, Nvidia said in a statement Thursday, leaving the most influential corporate voice in the U.S.-China fight over A.I. chips silent. The sudden exit followed two reported extramarital affairs involving the erstwhile CEO. Huang was a key interlocutor on A.I. policy between the two capitals, even helping win a reversal of the Trump administration’s ban on chip sales to China in 2025.