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CSU Desert Studies Center celebrates 50 years of research and fieldwork training in the Mojave Desert
By CSUF News,11 days ago
Titan grad student Alondra Ruiz Contreras conducted research in a classroom and laboratory that is located in a unique place — the heart of the Mojave Desert. The geology student is part of a team of aspiring scientists and professors who study at the California State University Desert Studies Center. Ruiz Contreras first visited the center while taking a course with Matthew Kirby, a leading paleoclimatologist and professor of geological sciences at Cal State Fullerton. During the trip, she collected samples, practiced georeferencing, and analyzed drone footage to better understand past climates and environmental changes over the ages.
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