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El Paso police arrest 3 after a 2-day investigation to recover 1 stolen car
By Staff,11 days ago
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A stolen 2023 Nissan Sentra was recovered in El Paso after a two-day investigation that led police to arrest three people, authorities said. The El Paso Police Department said its Auto Theft Task Force began investigating after the vehicle was stolen from the 4500 block of Woodrow Bean in Northeast El Paso on Nov. 3.
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