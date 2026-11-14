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Corn Export Sales Surge to Marketing-Year High as Cash Cattle Buying Picks Up
By News Editor,11 days ago
U.S. corn export sales are finally showing some impressive strength. Weekly sales for the 2026/27 marketing year surged to 113.4 million bushels for the week ending November 5. That’s the largest weekly total of the current marketing year, the biggest since January, and a record for the comparable week dating back to 1997/98. Strong buying interest from Mexico, China, Vietnam and unknown destinations helped fuel the increase, offering some encouraging news for U.S. corn demand.