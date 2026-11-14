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Dr Forde on Perioperative Osimertinib and Biomarker Testing in Resectable EGFR-Mutated NSCLC
11 days ago
Patrick Forde, MBBCh, PhD, explains how he sequences neoadjuvant and adjuvant osimertinib and why genomic testing matters before lung cancer surgery. “[It is] recommended that every patient with clinical stage II or III lung cancer should have biomarker testing prior to surgery. Now, that’s not always easy, but I would, if possible, prioritize it so they get the best systemic therapy.”