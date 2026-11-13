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The Kolache Cafe (Mesa, AZ)
8 days ago
About every six months or so, I’ve been visiting my parents in Arizona, either to help them out, or as a short visit on the way to various backpacking trips. Near my parents house in Arizona is a former Arby’s that has held a good number of different small restaurants in its post-Arby’s existence. Until a few years ago, this was a semi-failing location of Dickey’s Barbecue, which is one of the poorer renditions of Texas Barbecue. But then Dickey’s closed, and the place reopened as a location of the Phoenix-area chain The Kolache Cafe, a bakery chain that specialized in another Texas-specific food: the Kolache.
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