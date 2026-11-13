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Frontline Shifts, VEGF Inhibition, and Bispecific Antibodies
9 days ago
Balazs Halmos, MD, raises the French PERSEE trial, in which chemoimmunotherapy outperformed immunotherapy alone in non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) with high programmed death ligand 1 (PD-L1) expression. Balazs Halmos, MD, raises the French PERSEE trial, in which chemoimmunotherapy outperformed immunotherapy alone in non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) with high...