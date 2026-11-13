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SCMC Announces New Board Leadership
10 days ago
South Carolina Manufacturers and Commerce (SCMC) has announced the election of Howard Coker, president and CEO of Sonoco, as the next chair of its board of directors. Coker succeeds Grant Burns, executive vice president and general counsel of AFL, who served as SCMC’s inaugural board chair. Burns previously chaired the South Carolina Manufacturers Alliance board of directors and helped lead its merger with the South Carolina Chamber of Commerce to form SCMC in January 2026.