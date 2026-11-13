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Colliers Brokers Sale of ±6.80-Acre Industrial Outdoor Storage Yard Neighboring the Wando Welch Terminal
9 days ago
Colliers | South Carolina has facilitated the sale of 472 Long Point Road, a ±6.80-acre industrial outdoor storage (IOS) property in Mount Pleasant located less than one mile from the Wando Welch Terminal at the Port of Charleston. Jon-Michael Brock, CCIM, SIOR, Alex Whittemore, and Dillon Claffey of Colliers' Charleston industrial team represented the seller, Robin Hood Container, LLC. The property was acquired by Crown Enterprises, LLC for $7,750,000. Crown Enterprises is a regional 3PL with roots already near Wando Welch, and the company plans to expand operations with 472 Long Point Road.