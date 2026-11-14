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I stopped chasing AI-first code editors and went back to plain VS Code, and I'm getting more done
By Anurag Singh,11 days ago
I've spent a lot of time experimenting with AI-first code editors over the past year. I've tried Cursor, Windsurf, Zed, and several other tools, and every time something new came along, I was tempted to give it a shot. But somewhere along the way, I realized I was spending more time experimenting with editors and adjusting my workflow than actually working on my projects. So I decided to go back to good old VS Code, the editor I had been using before all this AI hype took over. And surprisingly, I've been getting more done since making the switch, without giving up on AI coding tools altogether.