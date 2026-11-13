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‘Our walls look different today:’ Motley Coffeehouse removes flag displays, cites Scripps admin email and ‘Palestine exception’
By Madeleine Farr,11 days ago
The Motley Coffeehouse removed its flag displays on Nov. 13, announcing the decision in a same-day Instagram post. The post, which highlights the Palestinian and Ukrainian flags’ removal, cites a Nov. 10 email from Scripps College as the reason behind the change. The post said that the email from...