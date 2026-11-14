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Paws-itively perfect holidays at the Stanford Inn
11 days ago
Holidays feel more magical on the Mendocino Coast, especially when your pup is part of the celebration. Experience exceptional dog-friendly hospitality at the Stanford Inn by the Sea. The family-owned eco-resort embraces conscious tourism, offering plant-based food, wellness activities, and natural beauty at every turn. This time of year, festive decorations and warm fires set an extra-cozy backdrop for guest experiences. From now through New Year’s, enjoy winter wonders at the Stanford Inn.