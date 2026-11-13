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Spokane Co. deputy killed in line of duty leaves behind strong Helena ties
By Michael Santoscoy NonStop Local Reporter,11 days ago
Helena, Mont. — Friends and former mentors at Carroll College are remembering Spokane County Deputy Parker Perry after the line-of-duty killing of the officer whose time in Helena built lasting ties. NonStop Local spoke with Montana Army National Guard members who knew Perry through Carroll College, where he met...