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Downtown Bainbridge Holiday Open House set for Nov. 14 with sales, activities
By Fox 49 Staff,5 days ago
BAINBRIDGE, Ga. -- — Downtown Bainbridge is getting a holiday makeover as city crews put up Christmas decorations to bring “a little holiday magic” to the community. With the seasonal displays going up across downtown, organizers are also urging shoppers to get an early start on gift-buying during Downtown Bainbridge’s Holiday Open House on Saturday, Nov. 14. The event is expected to include special sales and festive activities as local businesses welcome customers for the holiday season.