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Taylor Swift to Perform at 2026 CMA Awards for First Time in 13 Years
By Rebecca Murray,12 days ago
Taylor Swift will take the stage and perform on this year’s CMA Awards, marking her first performance on the awards show in 13 years. (In 2013, she performed “Red” with Vince Gill and Alison Krauss.) Swift’s long history with country music’s biggest awards show began in 2007 with her first win, earning a spot in the CMA Awards record books in 2009 as the youngest artist to win the Entertainer of the Year award.