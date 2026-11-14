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NVIDIA cuBLAS Introduces FP64 Algorithms for Faster Scientific Simulations
By Rebeca Moen,11 days ago
NVIDIA has unveiled new FP64 algorithms in its CUDA Toolkit 13.4.2, enabling faster and more efficient scientific simulations. The updated cuBLAS library introduces the Ozaki-II and 2M algorithms, which significantly accelerate double-precision general matrix multiplications (GEMM) while maintaining full FP64 accuracy. These advancements are particularly impactful for high-performance computing (HPC) and artificial intelligence (AI) applications that rely on dense matrix operations.