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Earn 5,000 Bonus IHG One Rewards Points Every Two Nights at Select Brands in the United States and United Kingdom
By Brian Cohen,10 days ago
You can earn 5,000 bonus IHG One Rewards points for every two consecutive nights that you stay at your choice of participating select hotel and resort properties of IHG Hotels & Resorts in the United States and United Kingdom through Thursday, December 31, 2026 — and the longer you stay with this cumulative promotion, the more you save, which means that you can stay four nights and earn 10,000 bonus points; stay for six nights and earn 15,000 bonus points, and so on…