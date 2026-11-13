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IShowSpeed Channels Michael Jackson in Red Jacket at 2026 Streamer Awards
By Amelia Rhodes,9 days ago
IShowSpeed brought a Michael Jackson-inspired fashion statement to the sixth annual Streamer Awards in Los Angeles on November 13, 2026. The content creator opted for a bold red jacket with contrasting white detailing, paired with black trousers and dark sunglasses, as he made history by winning Streamer of the Year for the third consecutive year.