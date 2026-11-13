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Jeep, FOX Factory Vehicles To Auction Wrangler Commando 392 To Benefit USO
By Chris Main,9 days ago
The Jeep brand, FOX Factory Vehicles and the USO have announced the auction of a customized Jeep Wrangler Commando 392. The exclusive Jeep Wrangler Commando went up for auction on Bring a Trailer on Nov. 11, with bidding open through Nov. 22. One hundred percent of the proceeds will benefit the USO and its mission to strengthen the well-being of service members and their families, Jeep officials said in a press release.