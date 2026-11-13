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GM-Copilot Studios Releases 36 Free VTT Compendiums to Combat Generative AI Slop
By Caleb McCombs,8 days ago
GM-Copilot Studios launches 36 free, open-source VTT compendiums built with deterministic extraction, offering indie publishers an ethical alternative to generative AI scrapers. This is a community submitted press release. Our Announcements section is free to post to and free to submit too, please help us keep this valuable industry resource...