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Beyond the Bar Number > Juli E. Farris
By NWSidebar,8 days ago
Juli Farris is a partner in Keller Rohrback L.L.P.’s Complex Litigation Group. Born and raised in Seattle, she returned to her hometown after a judicial clerkship in Jackson, Mississippi, and a brief stint practicing in Washington, D.C. She is a member and past president of the Legal Foundation of Washington Board of Trustees and has served on the boards of numerous local community and arts organizations.