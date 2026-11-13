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Rethinking Public Safety: Investing in Public Defense
By NWSidebar,8 days ago
This article is part three in a series. Read part one in the September issue of Bar News at https://wabarnews.org/2026/09/10/public-defense-crisis-is-an-opportunity-for-change/ and find part two in the October issue of Bar News at https://wabarnews.org/2026/10/13/implementation-of-public-defender-standards-requires-full-professional-staff-support-for-attorneys/. Public safety often is measured by how aggressively crimes are policed, prosecuted, and ultimately punished, obscuring the...