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Demystifying the Washington Discipline System
By NWSidebar,8 days ago
The discipline system evokes many different reactions among the legal profession and the public—dread, fascination, confusion, and yes, sometimes appreciation. This article aims to demystify the discipline process, answer commonly asked questions, and identify resources for those wanting more information.1. The Washington Supreme Court has exclusive responsibility for discipline...
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