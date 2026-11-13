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COBB Tuning Earns 4 Product Awards at the 2026 SEMA Show
By THE SHOP Staff,9 days ago
COBB Tuning announced that it won four new product awards at the 2026 SEMA Show in Las Vegas. COBB’s new Modular Bedside Lighting Bracket for the Ford F-150 was named TORA’s Best Off-Road New Product, and the COBB CAN Gateway for Factory ECU Sensor Expansion took Runner-Up in the SEMA New Products Showcase’s Performance – Street category, as well as a SEMA Media’s Choice award. The COBB Accessport for non-hybrid Toyota Sequoia and Toyota Tundra also claimed a SEMA Media’s Choice award.