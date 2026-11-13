undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Microsoft’s outage dragged into Friday. Here’s where Outlook, Teams, and the rest stand now
By Tracy,8 days ago
When Outlook started acting up on Thursday afternoon, plenty of people assumed it would be a quick hiccup. It turned out to be much bigger. What began as email trouble in the Americas grew into a global Microsoft 365 outage that stretched well past a full day, and as of the latest updates I could find, Microsoft still hasn’t called it fully fixed.