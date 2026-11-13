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Nov. 2026 > Discipline & Other Regulatory Notices
By NWSidebar,8 days ago
THESE NOTICES OF THE IMPOSITION OF DISCIPLINARY SANCTIONS AND ACTIONS involving lawyers, limited practice officers (LPOs), and limited license legal technicians (LLLTs). Active links to directory listings, which provide additional information and documents related to the disciplinary matter, and other linked information can be found by viewing the online version of Washington State Bar News at www.wabarnews.org or by looking up the respondent in the Discipline Notice Directory at https://www.mywsba.org/PersonifyEbusiness/DisciplineNoticeDirectory.
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