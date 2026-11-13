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Animal Law Section
By NWSidebar,8 days ago
Q. What is the most valuable benefit members get from joining your Section that they can’t get anywhere else?. Animal Law is such a niche practice area that is unlike any other. Although we are revamping our Section from a period of dormancy, our members can look forward to upcoming educational opportunities such as various CLEs, social and networking opportunities, and leadership and engagement opportunities.