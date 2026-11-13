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WWII-Inspired RealTruck Jeep Wrangler To Raise Awareness for Team Rubicon
By Chris Main,9 days ago
RealTruck announced a partnership with Team Rubicon, a veteran-led humanitarian organization, for a custom utilitarian Jeep Wrangler that will go on a roadshow for the rest of 2026 and early 2027, and be up for auction at Mecum Auctions in Arizona in March 2027. The vehicle will be a part of a fundraising initiative in support of the organization’s disaster response efforts, the company said in a press release.
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