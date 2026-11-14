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Palm Coast Dental Office Worker Unmasked as Tennessee Theft Fugitive
By Jordan Caruso,11 days ago
A 56-year-old woman working at a Palm Coast dental practice turned out to be a wanted fugitive from Tennessee, according to Flagler County deputies who took her into custody on Nov. 7 without incident. Kathryn James now sits in a Flagler County jail cell awaiting extradition, accused of a felony theft-of-property charge nearly a thousand miles from where she allegedly committed it.
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